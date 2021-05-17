2021 Ford Fireworks set for June 28 without in-person viewing

The booms and blasts of the annual Ford Fireworks display will return on June 28, but like last year, there will be no in-person viewing in downtown Detroit.

“We are proud to bring the Ford Fireworks to our community in a very special way,” Parade Company CEO Tony Michaels said on Facebook on Monday. “We have an unwavering commitment to this tradition, which has brought us together as one for over six decades. We are grateful for our many amazing partners who are joining efforts to make this possible including Ford, WDIV Local 4 and Huron-Clinton Metroparks who have stepped up as a good neighbor in a very big way.”

WDIV-TV (Channel 4) announced the display will be viewable locally on television and online at clickondetroit.com.

The 2020 show, which had a theme of "We Are One Together" and featured more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects, was produced from Lake St. Clair Metro Park and not viewable from downtown Detroit.

