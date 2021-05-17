Alice Cooper to tell 'Detroit Stories' at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Sept.

Alice Cooper is bringing "Detroit Stories" home.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sept. 25, venue officials announced Monday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via 313Presents.com, AliceCooper.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com, and pre-sale tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will open the show.

Cooper's latest album, "Detroit Stories," was released in February and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Albums Sales chart. The 15-track set is a nod to Cooper's hometown, and he told The News earlier this year he's looking forward to performing again in the Motor City after COVID-19 shut down the live music industry for more than a year.

"Knowing us, Detroit's going to get a special show," Cooper said. "Alice Cooper is known for publicity stunts, and we don't mind getting away with it in places where people get the joke. So I'm just saying that anything could happen in Detroit."

