Dearborn Music plans second record store in Farmington

A longstanding local record shop is planning to expand to a second location as it celebrates its 65th year in business.

Dearborn Music Monday announced plans to open a second shop later this summer in the Groves Retail Center at Farmington and Grand River. The new location will sell vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, clothing, accessories, games and other pop culture merchandise.

“I’ve always thought Farmington would be a great town for a second location. I’m looking forward to establishing relationships with the community and branching out into a new era,” said co-owner Kevin LeAnnais. He and his brother, Rick LeAnnais, purchased the business in 2001 from their father Phil LeAnnais, who bought the store in 1956 from previous owner Norris Smith.

An official opening date for the Farmington location has not been set, but it’s expected to debut in July with promotions and in-store giveaways.

Dearborn Music was originally located on Michigan near Monroe Street and moved a few blocks down to its current location at 22501 Michigan (near Military Street) in 2012. Visit dearbornmusic.net for more information.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens