Faster Horses producer: Fest will happen if green light is given

Faster Horses is ready to run, it's just waiting for the go-ahead.

The annual country music festival is currently scheduled for July 16-18 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn with headliners Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean set to headline. But in a video posted over the weekend, festival head Brian O'Connell explained that there are still a few hurdles to get over before an official announcement regarding the status of the festival can be made.

"We're watching all the messaging from the local governments, the state governments, the federal governments, and we see exactly what you see: we see hope," O'Connell said in the video posted Friday night. "We intend to host Faster Horses in 2021, if the state and local governments allow us to do it as we do it traditionally."

In the two and-a-half minute video, O'Connell — BOC for short — thanked fans for holding on to their festival and camping passes over the last year and change, and said the festival team is working "diligently" behind the scenes in order to host this year's fest.

"I know that just like you, we are going to be let loose on the July 16 weekend for the 2021 edition of Faster Horses," he said. "This celebration should be unparalleled in our history."

The three-day music and camping festival was launched in 2013 and has since become a staple of the annual summer music season, routinely drawing around 40,000 fans.

After the Combs-Rhett-Aldean triple bill was announced in January 2020, the fest was shelved when the COVID-19 pandemic put the live music industry on hold. Organizers announced in May 2020 that the fest would be back, same lineup in tact, come 2021.

As those dates linger, so do questions about large gatherings and the state of live music amid vaccinations and allowances for mass gatherings. DTE Energy Music Theatre currently has live shows beginning July 23, one week after the scheduled return of Faster Horses.

In addition to the headliners — Aldean's headlining performance is slated to be his third at Faster Horses, following appearances in 2013 and 2016 — the fest is also set to include performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi, Tracy Lawrence, Chris Lane, Russell Dickerson and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Festival passes and campsites are currently available via fasterhorsesfestival.com.

