Green light for Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer's Comerica Park concert

Not only are concerts preparing to return Detroit this summer, stadium concerts are being readied for the summer season as well.

Case in point: Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer's Hella Mega Tour is a go for Comerica Park on Aug. 10. The show is a make-up date for the planned Aug. 19, 2020, date that was announced and shelved as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the live music industry in March 2020.

The Aug. 10 date was announced when 2021 makeup dates were rolled out last July, and confirmed in a new tour announcement that promoters released Monday. In the new announcement, several of the tour's West Coast dates are shuffled and two new dates — Aug. 17 in Columbus and Sept. 1 in Milwaukee — were added to the itinerary, which is now set to kick off in Dallas on July 24, 10 days later than the tour was set to kick off in Seattle.

Tickets for the Comerica Park show are currently on sale and range from $69.50-$194.50. Various VIP packages are available as well.

The Hella Mega outing was one of four tours planned for Comerica Park's 2020 season. After make-up dates were announced for 2021, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett's tour has been moved to 2022, while previously rescheduled shows from Billy Joel (currently set for July 9) and Guns N' Roses (July 24) have yet to be reconfirmed.

