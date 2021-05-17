Kings of Leon headed to DTE in August

Kings of Leon will see themselves at DTE Energy Music Theatre this summer.

The foursome will perform at the Clarkston amphitheater on Aug. 15, venue officials announced Monday. The date is part of the group's trek behind its eighth studio album, "When You See Yourself," which was released in March.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com and 313Presents.com.

The performance comes nearly four years to the day after the Nashville rockers' last area performance, in August 2017 at DTE.

Cold War Kids will open the show.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama