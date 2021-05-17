ENTERTAINMENT

Motor City Comic Con returns Oct. 16-17

Grab your capes, the Motor City Comic Con is returning to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi Oct. 16-17.

The on-sale date for tickets and more details about featured guests “will be announced in the coming weeks” organizers announced Monday. 

Predators Bill Krieg, Sarah Krieg and Nichole Ferguson are no doubt on the hunt at the Motor City Comic Con.

Considered Michigan’s biggest and longest-running comic book and pop culture show, the convention has been around since 1989. In 2020, Motor City Comic Con was scheduled for May 15-17 with appearances by Alice Cooper, Lou Diamond Phillips, Meat Loaf, Rachael Lee Cook and others, but the whole event was scrapped due to COVID-19. 

