Motor City Comic Con returns Oct. 16-17

Grab your capes, the Motor City Comic Con is returning to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi Oct. 16-17.

The on-sale date for tickets and more details about featured guests “will be announced in the coming weeks” organizers announced Monday.

Considered Michigan’s biggest and longest-running comic book and pop culture show, the convention has been around since 1989. In 2020, Motor City Comic Con was scheduled for May 15-17 with appearances by Alice Cooper, Lou Diamond Phillips, Meat Loaf, Rachael Lee Cook and others, but the whole event was scrapped due to COVID-19.