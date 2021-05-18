Romeo's Rachel Mac to perform in 'The Voice' finale

Sixteen-year-old Rachel Mac of Romeo is going to "The Voice" finale.

Mac, a 10th grader at Romeo High School, was named a top vote-getter during Tuesday's results show to secure one of five spots in next week's finale. Nine singers performed Monday but viewers decided which five would make to the end.

Mac sang a rocking version of Christina Perri's "Human" in Monday's semifinal. Before her performance, Mac said she's struggled with depression in the past and wanted others to know they could get through it as she had.

"I just want you to know no matter what you're feeling or going through, your emotions are real and valid but they don't define you," said Mac. "And you will get through it. And that's coming from someone that got through it."

Mac, who describes herself as an indie folk singer-songwriter, beat out of thousands to make it past this season's blind auditions, the knockout rounds and later the semifinals. She's the only competitor left from Nick Jonas' five-person team.

Inspired to sing by her two older sisters, Mac was supposed to perform in her high school's musical last spring before it was canceled because of COVID. Now, she'll sing for her chance at a recording contract.

As the youngest competitor left in this season's competition and the only one from Michigan — two other Michigan performers, Zania Alaké and Rio Doyle, were eliminated in earlier rounds -- Mac said her youth could actually be an advantage.

"I think maybe America connects to that because I think there's a beauty to hearing encouraging words from someone younger," said Mac last week. "There’s an innocence about it."

The finale kicks off at 8 p.m. Monday on WDIV.

