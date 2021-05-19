Blake Shelton bringing friends, heroes to Little Caesars Arena Oct. 1

Country music star and "Voice" coach Blake Shelton has booked an Oct. 1 date at Little Caesars Arena for his "Friends and Heroes 2021" tour, venue officials announced Wednesday.

The show is a make-up date for the scrapped March 21, 2020, concert that was canceled as the coronavirus pandemic brought the live music industry to a halt. Tickets for the earlier date will be honored at the new show, and tix are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.com, BlakeShelton.com and 313Presents.com.

Ticket holders who cannot make the newly announced date have until June 17 to request a refund at point of purchase. Those seeking refunds should email ticketoperations@olyent.com to schedule an appointment for refund inquiries.

Shelton will be joined at the Little Caesars date by Lindsay Ell, Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins.

“Friends and Heroes 2021” will abide by all local and venue COVID-19 policies, according to a show announcement.

