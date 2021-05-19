Jonas Brothers heading to DTE Energy Music Theatre in September

The Jonas Brothers will play outdoors at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sept. 14, venue officials announced Wednesday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. May 27.

The announcement comes amid a flood of concert notices this week, as the live music industry prepares its return after the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini will open the show.

The Jo Bros' last Detroit engagement was a September 2019 concert at Little Caesars Arena.

