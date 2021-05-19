Lake Orion Flower and Art Fair returns to celebrate 20th anniversary

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Lake Orion Flower and Art Fair returns this weekend with a beer tent, live music, a petting farm and a “Succulent Search and Shop” added to its traditional offerings of plants, landscaping and home décor.

There will also be food, games, a DIY garden, art projects and more than 100 vendors at the fair, which takes place Friday and Saturday in downtown Lake Orion.

“There is something for everyone,” said Julie Law, president of 360 Event Productions, which is organizing the fair.

The outdoor-only event will have social distancing rules, Law said. Vendors will be spaced 6-feet apart and signs will be placed around the venue to remind people to keep their distance from others.

And no more than six people will be allowed in the Beer Garden, which will be set up in the parking lot at Front and Anderson streets and will feature barbecue pitmasters, live music, food trucks, a bar and cornhole, as well as other games.

The “Succulent Search and Shop,” from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, invites participants to visit retailers to collect succulents from participating locations. After collecting their succulents in a bag, they can go back to the OAC’s DIY area to plant them in a tin planter to take home. Tickets are $25 and those interested are encouraged to purchase a plant ahead of time at www.FlowerArtFair.com to guarantee a spot.

The DIY area will feature walk-up garden-themed arts and crafts for a range of ages and skill levels. Crafts costs $10 - $15 and will include painting floral wine glasses, and building and designing mini pallet signs, in addition to grab-and-go take home art projects.

The petting farm, from the Upland Hills Farm, is set for 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The flower and art fair is operating under the new leadership of the Orion Art Center (OAC), which took over the majority of the hosting duties from Lake Orion’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

The fair is co-presented by Genisys Credit Union and T-Mobile and is one of the OAC’s two annual fundraisers that makes fine arts experiences available to Southeast Michigan residents.

Lake Orion Flower and Art Fair

in downtown Lake Orion

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday

Music lineup

Friday

1-4 p.m.: Athens Creek

5-8 p.m.: Whiskey for Random

Saturday

12:30-3:30 p.m.: Just 3 Guitars

4-8 p.m.: Category 5