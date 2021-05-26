Billy Joel's Comerica Park show rescheduled for 2022

While many big concerts are a go for this summer, some are still being postponed to next year.

Organizers announced Wednesday that hitmaker Billy Joel's Comerica Park concert set for July 9 will instead happen on July 9, 2022.

Ticket holders can hang on to theirs and use them in 2022. Those looking for refunds should wait for an email from Tigers.com with details on refund options. Ticket holders who wish to get their money back will have 30 days to respond to that email.

Last week another Comerica Park concert was revealed as being good-to-go for summer 2021. Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will hit the ballpark Aug. 10 with their make-up date from summer of 2020. The Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett's tour that is hitting CoPa will be made up in 2022. No details have been confirmed for the Guns N' Roses date at the venue set for July 24.

More:Green light for Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer's Comerica Park concert

More:Faster Horses festival set to return at full capacity July 16-18