The Henry Ford 'Salute to America' Fourth of July celebration returns with DSO in strolling format

The Henry Ford's beloved tradition, "Salute to America," returns to Greenfield Village this summer but it'll take on a different format with guests strolling throughout the historical sites, listening to smaller ensembles of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

"Salute to America: Summer Stroll" begins June 30 in Greenfield Village and runs through Saturday, July 3. Held from 6-10 p.m. each night, it will include music from the DSO, fireworks and more. Tickets are on sale now for The Henry Ford members and go on sale June 2 for the general public.

The popular event -- which marks a more than 25-year partnership with the DSO -- was canceled last year amid COVID-19. This year, it's been "reimagined" as "a strolling musical experience that takes over the entire Village," according to a press release. Capacity will also be reduced from 8,000 guests per night to 4,000.

The DSO will be split into smaller chamber ensembles in various performance locations. Guests will be able to walk through Greenfield Village to hear each ensemble, playing patriotic songs and Americana favorites. The ensembles also be rotated throughout the evening.

Along with the DSO ensembles, guests also will get a chance to see a series of classic decade vignettes and historical building experiences. There will also be free carousel rides, food and beverage options and a fireworks finale will end each night.

For members, tickets are $27.25 for adults (12 and up); $24.50 for seniors (62 and up); and $20.50 for youth (2-12). Non-member tickets are $32.00 for adults; $28.75 for seniors; and $22.50 for youth.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com