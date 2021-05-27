Michigan, Michigan chefs featured on upcoming Gordon Ramsay shows

Two season premieres of series featuring British chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay — known for losing his temper during his reality cooking competitions and "Kitchen Nightmares" show — will debut Monday. Both have Michigan ties to look for.

First, it's the debut of the 20th season of "Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns," 8 p.m. Monday on FOX. Award-winning chef Ramsay is back in Vegas with a new crop of aspiring chefs from across the country. Among the young culinary talents are Josie Clemens, a 24-year-old vegan chef from Michigan.

The Macomb native, who is currently living in Los Angeles, says the thing she's most excited for about being on "Hell's Kitchen" is being able to showcase veganism on a mainstream cooking show.

"Six million people who normally watch a meat cooking show are about to exposed to veganism," she said in an Instagram post this week. Clemens, who was 22 in 2019 when the show was filmed, will compete against 17 other contestants for a the title of "Hell's Kitchen" winner and a head chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

Also debuting Monday is the third season of "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" on National Geographic at 9 p.m.

The action-adventure culinary and travel show will feature Michigan's Upper Peninsula in an episode set for July 25. Look for local folks, including chef James Rigato of Hazel Park's Mabel Gray restaurant. The episode will show Ramsay visiting the Keweenaw Peninsula and diving into Lake Superior in search of freshwater burbot near shipwrecks.

"Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" airs on National Geographic and new episodes stream Fridays on Disney+. The first two seasons of the series are also streaming now on Disney+.

