Gymnastic superstar Simone Biles headed to Little Caesars Arena for Gold Over America Tour

As part of the 35-city Gold Over America Tour, the most decorated gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, will appear at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 24.

Billed as a "high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular," the tour includes an all-star team of gymnastic champions "spreading messages of empowerment and togetherness to inspire the next generation of athletes."

Tickets start at $26.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11 online at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com, or at the Little Caesars Arena box office in downtown Detroit. Get presale and VIP package information at goldoveramericatour.com. For blocks of tickets for 8 or more, call (313) 471-3282 or email group.sales@olyent.com.

“I love the sport of gymnastics and want to help create a show that captures the pure joy of performing,” said Biles. “Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment, all while celebrating the gold inside each of us!”

Biles will be joined on the tour, which is presented by women’s performance lifestyle brand Athleta, by viral video sensation Katelyn Ohashi plus fellow champions and Olympians Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Peng-Peng Lee, Danusia Francis, Jordan Chiles and more, to be announced.

