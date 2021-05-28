Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Peezy, Babyface Ray lead Summer Jamz lineup

It's a full-on Detroit party at this year's Hot 107.5 Summer Jamz concert, with "Whole Lotta Choppas" hitmaker Sada Baby performing alongside Detroit rappers Icewear Vezzo, Peezy and Babyface Ray, promoters announced Friday.

Tickets for the show, Aug. 21 at Sterling Heights' Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, go on sale at 10 a.m. June 5.

Erica Banks will also perform at the show, the 23rd edition of the Summer Jamz series, presented by WGPR-FM (107.5).

The previous two Summer Jamz concerts, in 2019 and 2018, were headlined by Chris Brown.

