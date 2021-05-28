WWE sets Detroit return with Aug. 1 show at Little Caesars Arena

WWE is returning to Detroit.

The Superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 1, WWE announced Friday.

Tickets go on sale June 11. More details on ticket sales and on-sale times will be released closer to the on-sale date.

The Aug. 1 show is part of the second wave of live shows announced in WWE's return to the road. After setting up shop in Florida since the beginning of the pandemic and performing in front of virtual crowds, WWE will welcome live crowds again beginning in mid-July, starting with a July 16 show in Houston.

The Little Caesars show falls on a Sunday and is billed as a "Supershow," a non-televised event. It falls between the company's Money in the Bank Pay-Per-View event on July 18 and its Summerslam show on Aug. 21.

WWE was set to host a televised Smackdown event at Little Caesars Arena on March 13, 2020, but it was among the very first events to be canceled when COVID-19 shut down the live event world.

