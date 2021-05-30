ICP promises 'new beginning' as Gathering of the Juggalos sets return

Juggalos, rejoice: the Gathering is back.

Insane Clown Posse will host its 21st Gathering of the Juggalos festival Aug. 19-21 in Thornville, Ohio, the group announced on its social media channels Sunday.

"Know this, straight from the depths of our souls: This will be a Gathering for the True Juggalos. The chosen. The Family!" read a post on the group's Instagram page, which promised "a new fire, a new moment in Juggalo history," as "the time has come for a new beginning."

Lineup specifics and ticket information will follow at a later date.

Insane Clown Posse — Detroit duo Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope — were forced to cancel last year's Gathering of the Juggalos as COVID-19 shut down the live music world. The event was set to be held in Garrettsville, Ohio, about 45 miles southeast of Cleveland, which hosted the celebration of all things ICP from 2003-05.

Thornville — which is located in central Ohio, about 40 minutes east of Columbus — played host to four previous Gatherings, from 2014-2016 and in 2018.

The very first Gathering of the Juggalos was held at the Novi Expo Center in July, 2000. It was the first and last time — to date, at least — that the event would be held in Metro Detroit.

ICP has been celebrating its 30th anniversary throughout 2021 with a series of social media posts honoring the group's grease paint- and Faygo-soaked history.

The group's latest album, "Yum Yum Bedlam," is due out this year.

