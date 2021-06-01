Guns N’ Roses rescheduled for Aug. 8 at Comerica Park

One of the most massive stadium rock concerts planned for this year has been rescheduled a second time, but will still happen in 2021.

Rock icons Guns N’ Roses will now play at Comerica Park on Aug. 8, 2021. Opening act Mammoth WVH, a project of Wolfgang Van Halen, will replace previously planned openers Smashing Pumpkins.

Tickets for the previously scheduled dates of July 11, 2020 and July 24, 2021 will be honored on Aug. 8. Ticketholders can request a refund at the point of purchase up until June 30.

Tickets, which start at $49.50 plus fees, are on sale now at tigers.com/gnr.