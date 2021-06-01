Meadow Brook Theatre in Rochester announces 2021-22 season

Good news, theater lovers. It's almost curtain time at Rochester's Meadow Brook Theatre.

The theatre unveiled its 2021-2022 season and it includes six plays, along with several Michigan premieres. The first show of the regular season begins Oct. 13. Season tickets are on sale now.

“We’re excited to have several Michigan premieres and a North American drama premiere during our 55th season,” said Cheryl Marshall, the theatre's managing director, in a press release. “We’ve got a fabulous variety of shows."

The season will begin with "Clue," based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Based on the Paramount movie and the Hasbro board game, it runs through Nov. 7, 2021.

Other shows this season include the Michigan premiere of the comedy, "Nana Does Vegas," Jan. 5-30; the musical "Writing Kevin Taylor," also making its Michigan premiere, Feb. 9 through March 6; "Ladies in Lavender," March 16 through April 10, based on a short story by William J. Locke; and "The Pin-Up Girls," also making its Michigan premiere, April 20 through May 15. The season ends with the musical "A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline," May 25 through June 19.

The 39th holiday production of "A Christmas Carol," by Charles Dickens and adapted by Charles Nolte, will also run Nov. 19 through Dec. 23, 2021. Subscribers will get a 20% discount on tickets.

Tickets range from $180 to $234 per seat for the six-play season. Single tickets for individual shows go on sale Aug. 9. For tickets, call (248) 377-3300.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com