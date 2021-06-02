Juneteenth to be celebrated in Detroit with a 3-day series

The Detroit News

The 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the U.S., will be commemorated June 17-19 with a series of in-person and virtual events marked by the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Ten leading Black museums and historical institutions across the U.S. have collaborated with several businesses to bring the three-day event to the public.

“We are extremely excited to have partnered with some of the Nation’s 1st voice institutions of African American history and culture to present a multi-city virtual event," said Neil Barclay, president and CEO of the Wright Museum, in a press release. “Equally, our connection to the local community with both the Downtown Detroit Partnership and the Avenue of Fashion Business Association will engage people from all walks of life, to best understand the meaning of Juneteenth."

Juneteenth celebrations kick off June 17th when the Wright Museum hosts a virtual screening of “Juneteenth: Lift Every Voice,” a film documenting the anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at www.thewright.org. The event is in collaboration with Chase Bank, T-Mobile and Black museums and historical institutions across America.

On June 18th, people are invited to watch the film "Concrete Cowboy," starring Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin, from 7-10 p.m. at Campus Martius Park. The free event will be presented by Chase Bank's Advancing Black Pathways Initiative in collaboration with the Wright Museum and Detroit Downtown Partnership.

And on June 19th, a Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll is set for noon along Detroit's Livernois Avenue of Fashion to promote quality education, economics and community engagement while highlighting Black-owned businesses. The stroll, sponsored by the Wright Museum and Detroit's Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship, will include a day of discounted shopping, health and wellness, pop-up artists, DJ’s and more. For ticket information, visit www.thewright.org. The stroll is supported by Chase Bank.

Other community partners of the Juneteenth festivities include the League of Women Voters of Detroit, We the People Detroit, Detroit Black Farmer Land Fund, Wayne State University and MUREC (Michigan Underground Railroad Exploratory Committee).