Dearborn's Music in the Park concert series returns with extended season

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

Downtown Dearborn’s Music in the Park series returns Wednesday, offering free weekly concerts through Aug. 18. The series, now twice as long as its six-week premiere in 2019, had originally planned to open June 2 but was canceled due to rain. The family-friendly event features a variety of music, including techno, jazz, hip-hop and reggae.

“These events are intended to reach a wide audience and give people something different that can be enjoyed outside safely,” said Helen Lambrix, Downtown Dearborn’s social media and marketing manager. “We hope that people will join us to enjoy Downtown Dearborn and some great music entertainment and the community here.”

The musical lineup includes:

• June 9th – Badman Blues

• June 16th – Royal Sweets

• June 23rd – Dearborn Public Schools Teacher’s Brass Ensemble

• June 30th – Pastor Maurice Hardwick, Dearborn Public Schools Maple Drummers, Telephon9

• July 7th – Divine Presence

• July 14th – Lit Entertainment

• July 21st – The Dearborn Big Band

• July 28th – East Disco featuring Earl Mixxin McKinney, DJ Jungle, DJ Asset & Bruce Bailey

• August 4th – Chillin Circuit

• August 11th – Two Assets

• August 18th – Back in the Day Band

The extended season is a result of the cancellation of Dearborn’s popular Jazz on the Ave event, a signature summer concert series that draws crowds too large to maintain safety protocols during the pandemic, said Lambrix. She said the organization chose to expand their smaller event programs instead, including the addition of a silent disco to Music in the Park, where participants dance while listening to music on headphones.

“It is a really great way to protect the neighborhood peace while still being able to provide a fun musical experience,” she said.

To guard against COVID-19, guests are asked to wear masks, social distance and bring their own chairs, blankets, beverages and snacks. Guests are also asked to pre-register since space will be limited. Silent disco headphones will be sanitized between uses.

“Everything about these events are designed to allow for the recommended distance and personal space while giving people an intimate music experience at the same time,” Lambrix said.

Music in the Park will take place from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday from June 9 until Aug. 18 at Dearborn’s City Hall Park. For more information visit www.downtowndearborn.org/event/music-in-the-park/.