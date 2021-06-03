'On top of the world!' Mike Posner shares video from top of Mt. Everest

Mike Posner made it to the top of the world.

The Southfield-bred singer and songwriter scaled Mount Everest earlier this week and is sharing his first account of his journey on his social media channels.

"This was hard," the Grammy nominee wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "I'm exhausted beyond any point of exhaustion I could've conceived of before. Taking sometime for me but will share some more memories with you once I've had time to process it all."

In a video posted to Instagram, Posner and his team of doctors and Sherpas celebrated their summit. "On the top of the world!" Posner screamed. "Keep going! Keep going! Keep going!"

Posner announced his intent to climb Everest in March, along with a goal of raising $250,000 for the Detroit Justice Center, a Detroit nonprofit law firm, a nod to his late father, Jon Posner, who was a criminal defense attorney in Detroit for 40 years. So far, $229,000 has been raised.

"I can't wait to get back to Detroit soon to see all of the important work the @detroitjusticecenter is doing," Posner wrote on Instagram.

The "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" singer trained for a year and a half to climb Everest, since finishing his six-month walk across America in 2019. He began his climb in early May and reached the summit at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday.

At a height of 29,000 feet, Mount Everest is the world's tallest mountain.

