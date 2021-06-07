Faygo releases new pop flavor just in time for summer

Faygo Firework – a blend of cherry, blue raspberry and lime flavors – is ready to pop onto store shelves just in time for summer.

The new, limited-edition flavor will be sold in 24-ounce bottles throughout the Midwest and online at the brand’s online “Pop Shop.” Faygo loyalists can scan the QR code on the bottles of Firework to be taken to FaygoCantStopthePop.com, where fans can enter weekly to win Faygo Firework merchandise.

“For 114 years, Faygo has been an innovator in the pop world and we are very proud to add Firework to our distinctive line of over 50 flavors. Firework will be available for a limited time, and offers a completely new experience for Faygo fans,” said Faygo Beverages president Al Chittaro in a media alert about Firework.

Besides the new summer flavor, the beverage company – which started in Detroit in 1907 – is also promoting its new TikTok channel @faygobeverages.

