Art and skateboarding mix at new Gravity festival June 12 in Ferndale

Skateboarding and visual arts will roll hand-in-hand at Gravity Art Fair and Skate Contest, a new outdoor festival in Ferndale this weekend.

The free, inaugural event is Saturday at Geary Park, which is home to a concrete skate park where skateboarders, in-line skaters, and scooter and BMX bike riders can show off their skills or brush up on moves. The park was partially funded by a $250,000 grant from the Tony Hawk Foundation.

The art fair will showcase more than 50 contemporary visual artists. Expect to see a lot of original illustrations, wearable art, skateboard deck designs, items for pets and more. Look for cool stuff from Geeks with Scissors, BrianBrain Studio, David Vintage Detroit, Jodi Lynn's Emporium of Doodles, Misty Bondy, Kia Ix Art, Windy Woods Designs and more.

The family-friendly and pet-friendly event will also have food trucks, children's activities and other fun attractions.

“Gravity Art Fair and Skate Contest is designed to inspire and foster meaningful, memorable and safe connections for all ages. We are excited to host a celebration of art and community and the unique influence of skateboard culture,” said Krista Johnston of Reveal Productions, which is partnering with Ferndale Parks and Recreation for the event. Partial proceeds will go toward helping with park improvements and programming.

The skateboard, BMX, in-line skating and scooter contests are run by Modern Skate and Surf and is open to kids and adults of all ages. Each sport will be broken into three categories: ages 9-13, 14-17 and adults of any age. Advance sign up is required via the website, gravityferndale.com.

Gravity Art Fair and Skate Contest

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday

Geary Park

1198 Earle, Ferndale

Free

gravityferndale.com