Artist Spotlight: Hail Alien

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: Hail Alien

Lineup: Spencer Rogers, guitar and vocals; Matt Maniaci, drums

Sound: Mostly punk and rock and roll, with elements of gritty garage, fuzz and noise rock.

History: Hail Alien has been around nearly a decade and has release a series of demos and covers of punk standards — like "Last Caress" by the Misfits and "Waiting Room" by Fugazi — and have performed around town at clubs like the Old Miami and New Way Bar. They also perform live online via their Twitch channel, twitch.tv/hailaliendet.

Next: The punk duo is one of three two-piece bands playing the Cadieux Cafe on June 24. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Girl Fight kicks things off at 7 p.m., followed by Hail Alien and heavy duo Ladyship Warship. The show is outside, weather permitting, and also includes a stand-up comedy set by Conner Meade and art and vinyl vendors. Cover charge is $5. If you can't make it, but want to watch, view the live stream at youtu.be/81J13xxOrN4. Visit hailalien.com for more information on the band.

Melody Baetens