Shows to return in October to Detroit's Fisher Theatre

It's almost showtime at Detroit's Fisher Theatre.

More than a year and half after the region's favorite Broadway theater went dark amid COVID-19, shows will return Oct. 19 with "Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour." Tickets go on sale June 25.

"In October it will be 60 years since the Fisher Theatre reopened as a legitimate Broadway Theatre," said Broadway in Detroit Executive Director Alan Lichtenstein in a press release. "And now, 842,400 minutes since our last performance, we're ready to begin a new era of Broadway performances with one of Detroit's favorite shows, 'Rent.' Ring the bells, flash the lights, our intermission is coming to an end."

The Tony Award-winning "Rent" by Jonathan Larson runs through Oct. 24. Tickets start at $39.

Six shows are part of Broadway in Detroit's 2021-2022 season: "Pretty Woman," Nov. 2-14; "Hadestown," Nov. 23-Dec. 5; "What The Constitution Means To Me," Dec. 14-Jan. 2; "Hairspray," Jan. 18-30, 2022; "An Officer and a Gentleman," Feb. 1-13, 2022, and "Ain't Too Proud," Aug. 8-28, 2022. All of the shows are at the Fisher, except "Ain't Too Proud," which is at the Detroit Opera House.

Subscribers will have first dibs to purchase tickets for "Rent," considered a season extra. Other extras include "Jersey Boys," Dec. 14-19, 2021 at Music Hall; "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical," Jan. 4-9, 2022 at the Fisher; "Disney's The Lion King," Jan. 27-Feb. 20, 2022, at the Detroit Opera House; and "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," March 8-20, 2022 at the Fisher.

Subscriptions start at $319 for all six shows. Ticket-holders will be given a copy of the Broadway in Detroit Health & Safety guide, detailing what to expect in terms of cleaning, air filtration and safety protocols. Go to broadwayindetroit.com/season.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com