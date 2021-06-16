Gov. Whitmer suggests more COVID restrictions will be eased in 'coming days'
ENTERTAINMENT

Shows to return in October to Detroit's Fisher Theatre

Maureen Feighan
The Detroit News
View Comments

It's almost showtime at Detroit's Fisher Theatre.

More than a year and half after the region's favorite Broadway theater went dark amid COVID-19, shows will return Oct. 19 with "Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour." Tickets go on sale June 25.

"In October it will be 60 years since the Fisher Theatre reopened as a legitimate Broadway Theatre," said Broadway in Detroit Executive Director Alan Lichtenstein in a press release. "And now, 842,400 minutes since our last performance, we're ready to begin a new era of Broadway performances with one of Detroit's favorite shows, 'Rent.' Ring the bells, flash the lights, our intermission is coming to an end."

"Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour" will be the first performances at the Fisher Theatre since COVID hit. It will run Oct. 19-24.

The Tony Award-winning "Rent" by Jonathan Larson runs through Oct. 24. Tickets start at $39.

Six shows are part of Broadway in Detroit's 2021-2022 season: "Pretty Woman," Nov. 2-14; "Hadestown," Nov. 23-Dec. 5; "What The Constitution Means To Me," Dec. 14-Jan. 2; "Hairspray," Jan. 18-30, 2022; "An Officer and a Gentleman," Feb. 1-13, 2022, and "Ain't Too Proud," Aug. 8-28, 2022. All of the shows are at the Fisher, except "Ain't Too Proud," which is at the Detroit Opera House.

Subscribers will have first dibs to purchase tickets for "Rent," considered a season extra. Other extras include "Jersey Boys," Dec. 14-19, 2021 at Music Hall; "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical," Jan. 4-9, 2022 at the Fisher; "Disney's The Lion King," Jan. 27-Feb. 20, 2022, at the Detroit Opera House; and "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," March 8-20, 2022 at the Fisher.

Subscriptions start at $319 for all six shows. Ticket-holders will be given a copy of the Broadway in Detroit Health & Safety guide, detailing what to expect in terms of cleaning, air filtration and safety protocols. Go to broadwayindetroit.com/season.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

View Comments