Ford Fireworks go off Monday in broadcast-only format

If seeing Detroit's beloved Ford Fireworks is a family tradition, you'll have to settle for watching the show on TV instead again this year.

For the second year in a row, the fireworks will air in a broadcast-only format Monday on WDIV. The 26-minute show will start just after 10 p.m. and feature more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects choreographed to music and shot into the sky from Lake St. Clair Metropark this year rather than downtown.

“We are incredibly proud to bring our region the 2021 Ford Fireworks and have created one of the most spectacular shows in our history to celebrate what is so special about our community,” said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of the Parade Company, in a press release. “This event has brought us together as one for over six decades and we are grateful to Ford and all of our remarkable partners including WDIV Local 4 and Huron-Clinton Metroparks.”

The pandemic canceled most fireworks displays last year. The Ford Fireworks were pushed back to August in 2020 and broadcast on WDIV. Michaels said the fireworks will return to their regular format in 2022.

The theme of this year's show, now in its 63rd year, is "Turn the Page." Produced by the Parade Company, it will include the musical arrangement and works exclusively with Zambelli Fireworks and international choreographer Patrick Brault. It's the largest display in the country for Zambelli Fireworks.

And while the fireworks show will start just after 10 p.m., the broadcast will run from 9-11 p.m. and Ford's philanthropic arm, the Ford Fund, will pay homage to teachers, professors and school counselors "who have gone above and beyond for students throughout the COVID pandemic," according to the press release.

“During this year’s fireworks, we are hosting teachers and educators throughout Metro-Detroit who have done so much to help our youth get through this challenging year,” said Mary Culler, president of the Ford Motor Company Fund.

Lake St. Clair Metropark will not be open to the public on Monday.

