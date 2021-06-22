J. Cole heading to Little Caesars Arena in October

J. Cole is headed to Detroit.

The North Carolina rapper will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 5, venue officials announced Tuesday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

Cole's latest album, "The Off Season," was released in May and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.

Cole's North American tour launches Sept. 24 in Miami and wraps Oct. 21 in Los Angeles.

21 Savage and Morray will open.

J. Cole's last Little Caesars Arena date was in Sept. 2018 on his tour behind his album "KOD."

