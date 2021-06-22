Lorde lines up 'Solar Power' tour date at Detroit's Masonic Temple

Lorde is bringing her "Solar Power" to Detroit.

The singer will perform at the Masonic Temple Theatre on April 5, 2022, her team announced Monday. Tickets, $49.50-$125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday; pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The show is part of Lorde's tour behind her third album "Solar Power," which is due out Aug. 20. The title track was released earlier this month and debuted at No. 64 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

The Masonic Temple show is the second date on the North American leg of her tour, which launches April 3 in Nashville. The 17-date trek wraps May 7 in Santa Barbara, California.

The show will be Lorde's third live engagement in Metro Detroit. She first performed at the Fillmore Detroit in March 2014, and later played Little Caesars Arena in March 2018.

