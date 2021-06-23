Artist Spotlight: Dani Darling

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Dani Darling

Sound: Pop, soul and jazz. Darling says she's influenced by artists like Erykah Badu and Radiohead, as well as old Hollywood movie scores.

The latest: The Ann Arbor-based singer, songwriter, producer and musician has been working on her third EP "The Future." The project is in collaboration with a fellowship from the Amplify Project. The fellowship supports musicians with recording and engineering costs in exchange for their volunteer service to local nonprofits. She recorded "The Future" on New Year's Eve at Grove Studios in Ypsilanti and it hits streaming services June 25.

Next: Dani Darling will perform at 7 p.m. June 24 at Lansdowne Park — 601 Lans Way in Ann Arbor — as part of the Ann Arbor Summer Festival's Top of the Park series. For more information on the lineup or to RSVP, visit a2sf.org/live-here-now.

To keep up with news on Dani Darling, visit linktr.ee/danidarlingmusic.

Melody Baetens