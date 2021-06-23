Wu-Tang's Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, GZA heading to Fillmore Detroit

One of the Wu-Tang Clan's gifts is its ability to divide and conquer, to split off into multiple factions and do Wu business in various smaller capacities.

Three of its members — Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and GZA — will tour this year to celebrate their classic solo albums: "Only Built 4 Cuban Linx," "Ironman" and "Liquid Swords," respectively.

The 3 Chambers Tour, as it's called, will hit the Fillmore Detroit on Dec. 16, tour officials have announced. Tickets go on sale at noon on Wednesday.

"Cuban Linx," "Ironman" and "Liquid Swords" were all released between 1995 and 1996, in between Wu-Tang Clan's "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" and "Wu-Tang Forever" albums. The three albums have long been celebrated as artistic highs in the Wu universe.

The 3 Chambers tour kicks off Oct. 1 in Minneapolis and wraps Dec. 18 in Indianapolis.

