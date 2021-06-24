In-person fireworks are back. Here are some places to watch

Darlene A. White

Special to The Detroit News

Let there be fireworks! If you’ve missed seeing fireworks blast off live, here's a list of places to watch the 4th of July fireworks in Detroit and surrounding communities.

Wayne County

Ford Fireworks, Monday, 10 p.m. Monday, June 28. This event will be televised only on WDIV-Detroit. The event is closed to the public.

Greenfield Village Fireworks: "Salute to America: Summer Stroll," 6-10 p.m. June 30-July 3. Fireworks cap the evening. General admission is $32. Parking at the Henry Ford Museum, 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn.

Willow Run Fireworks, July 1, dusk, Willow Run Metropark, 23200 S. Huron, New Boston. Metropark admission required.

Lake Erie Metropark Fireworks, Saturday, July 3, dusk, Lake Erie Metropark, 32481 W Jefferson Ave, Brownstown. Park admission required.

Oakland County

Lake Orion Fireworks, begins at dusk on June 26, over Lake Orion. Free admission.

Fourth annual Cars Under the Stars Fireworks Spectacular, June 27, 6-10:30 p.m., M1 Concourse, 1 Concourse Dr., Pontiac. Cost: $5 for Pontiac residents; $10 for nonresidents. Track parking is $20. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.

Stony Creek Fireworks, June 30, 10 p.m. at Stony Creek Metropark, 4300 Main Park Dr., Shelby Township. Metropark vehicle pass required for entry. There is a park entrance fee.

Fireworks at Red Run Golf Course, July 1, 10 p.m., The Woodward Corner Market will host their Fourth of July Weekend Roadshow. 2036 Rochester Rd., Royal Oak. Members can enter for free.

Kensington Metropark, July 2, dusk, 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford. Metropark vehicle pass required for entry.

White Lake Fireworks, July 3, dusk, over the lake. Free. Hosted by the White Lake Citizens League.

Wolverine Lake Fireworks, July 3, dusk, on Wolverine Lake in Commerce Township. Free.

Pine Knob Fireworks, July 4, 10 p.m., 7778 Sashabaw, Clarkston. Free.

Macomb County

Shelby Township Independence Day Fireworks, July 1, Ford Field Central Park, 7460 23 Mile. Free.

Sanilac County

Lexington Fireworks, July 2, downtown Lexington, free.

Livingston County

Whitmore Lake Fireworks, July 2, on Whitmore Lake, free.

Saginaw County

Frankenmuth Fireworks, July 3, Heritage Park, 601 Weiss, free.