Flooding closes DSO, Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit until further notice

Two Detroit cultural institutions are closed until further notice after this week's severe weather caused flooding.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History were both affected by this week's storms, which wrecked havoc on homes and businesses across the region, especially the east side.

For the DSO, flooding "largely contained" to the basement levels of the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center forced it to cancel its free Fourth of July "Salute to America" concert at Orchestra Hall on Sunday.

"Assessments are underway, but out of an abundance of caution the DSO has closed the building until further notice," said the DSO in a press release late Wednesday.

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History also is closed indefinitely. A message on the museum's website Friday morning says the museum will be closed "for the foreseeable future" because of flooding. It doesn't detail where the flooding was or how severe.

The DSO, meanwhile, will perform as planned at the "Salute to America: Summer Stroll" at Greenfield Village Friday and Saturday. It will also webcast past Americana and patriotic favorites on dso.org at 3 p.m. on July 4.

Severe storms late last week dropped more as much as 7 inches of rain in 12 hours in part of Metro Detroit, causing severe flooding. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Wayne County.

