Artist Spotlight: Feimstro

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Feimstro aka Anthony Feimster

Sound: Inspirational and positive R&B and pop

History: This Flint-based singer and songwriter offers his services as a music teacher and songwriting coach. He's also written an encouraging self-help book, "Wisdom for Dreamers."

The latest: In early June, Feimstro released the single and video for his song "Yako." It's a mellow and catchy tune where he reassures the listener that they're OK no matter what people say or what is going on in their lives. "I'm taking big steps just to be myself, the way I want, and it's OK," he sings.

For more information on Fiemstro, visit feimstro.com.

