Upcoming summer festivals and outdoor concerts in Metro Detroit and Michigan
Dates and details are subject to change.
Spring and summer festivals in Michigan
Wyandotte Street Art Fair: Art, food and more. July 7-10. Downtown Wyandotte. (734) 324-4502.
Art in the Park in Downtown Plymouth: Juried, outdoor art fair. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. July 9, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 10 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 11. Downtown Plymouth. artinthepark.com.
50th Annual Royal Oak Outdoor Art Fair: Art, music and food. July 10-11. Memorial Park, Royal Oak. royaloakarts.com/art-fair.
Ann Arbor Street Art Fair: The original of Ann Arbor's many art fairs. 10 a.m-9 p.m. July 15-16 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 17. Ingalls Mall and surrounding area, downtown Ann Arbor. artfair.org.
Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway: Country music festival with national and local artists. July 16-18. 12626 U.S. Highway 12, Brooklyn. fasterhorsesfestival.com.
Detroit Festival of Books at Eastern Market: Books, food, music and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 18. Shed 5, 2810 Russell, Detroit. detroitbookfest.com.
Grace Christian Music Festival at Lake St. Clair Metropark: Live music, praise and worship, prayer tent, food, kids activities and other family-friendly fun. July 24. 31300 Metro Parkway, Harrison Township. gracechristianmusicfestival.com
Detroit Whiskey Festival in Eastern Market: Sip and sample a variety of bourbons and other spirits. 6-10 p.m. July 30. $50-$85. Shed 5, 2810 Russell, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/detroit-whisky-festival-tickets-75256788079.
Berkley Street Art Fest: A celebration of art and music. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 7. Downtown Berkley. berkleystreetartfest.com.
Ribs and R&B Music Festival: Headliners are Tony, Toni, Tone and Al B. Sure. Aug. 13-15. Hart Plaza, Downtown Detroit. ribsrnbmusicfestival.com.
Charivari Detroit Music Festival: Electronic music. Aug. 13-15. Historic Fort Wayne, Detroit. charivaridetroit.com.
Milford Memories: Fitness activities, art show, live entertainment and more. Aug. 13-15. Downtown Milford. milfordmemories.com.
Cheeseburger in Caseville: Food, music and outdoor fun. Aug. 13-22. Caseville. casevillechamber.com.
Michigan Mud Jam in Hale: for off-road vehicle enthusiasts. Aug. 17-24. Iosco County Fairgrounds, 3716 M-65, Hale. michiganmudjam.com.
Hazel Park Art Fair at Green Acres Park: Artists, food, vendors and live music. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 28 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 29. 620 W. Woodward Heights, Hazel Park. hpartfair.org.
Detroit Jazz Fest: Free, live jazz festival. Sept. 3-6. Downtown Detroit. detroitjazzfest.org.
Detroit City Dance Festival: Performances, family-friendly events, master classes and more. Sept. 8-10. Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Detroit. detroitdancecityfestival.com.
Motor City Pride: Parade and festival celebrating the LGBTQ community. Sept. 18-19. Hart Plaza, 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit. motorcitypride.org.
Upcoming outdoor concerts in Metro Detroit
The Aretha Franklin Ampitheatre
2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-0292. thearetha.com
Avery Sunshine and Mike Phillips, July 14
Kirk Whalum and Keiko Matsui, July 21
Gerald Albright, Kim and Kayla Waters, July 28
PJ Morton, Aug. 4
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, the Hamiltones and Mumu Fresh, Aug. 11
Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle, Aug. 18
Will Downing and Lin Roundtree, Aug. 25
Najee & Friends, Sept. 1
Incognito and Maysa, Sept. 8
Kindred the Family Soul and Rahsaan Patterson, Sept. 15
Damien Escobar, Sept. 22
Crofoot Festival Grounds
1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. thecrofoot.com.
Blunts & Blondes, July 10
12th Planet, July 24
Iliza, July 25
Sad Summer Festival with All Time Low and more, Sept. 11
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. 313Presents.com.
3 Doors Down, Aug. 7
Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 12
Deftones, Aug. 15
Hot 107.5 Summer Jamz with Sada Baby and more, Aug. 21
105.9 KISS Block Party with Dru Hill and more, Aug. 22
Boyz II Men with En Vogue, Aug. 26
Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, EPMD, Furious5 featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio, Sugarhill Gang and UTFO’s Kangol Kid, Aug. 29
Summer White Concert, Aug. 29
Trippie Redd, Sept. 3
Brothers Osborne, Sept. 4
Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Sept. 5
Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler, Sept. 10
Erykah Badu, Sept. 11
TLC with Bone Thugs N’ Harmony, Sept. 14
311, Sept. 16
Brett Eldredge, Sept. 18
Primus: A Tribute to Kings with Wolfmother and the Sword, Sept. 22
Blackberry Smoke, Sept. 24
Needtobreathe, Oct. 1
Glass Animals, Oct. 2
DTE Energy Music Theatre
33 Bob Seger Drive, Village of Clarkston. 313Presents.com.
Chicago, July 25
The Black Crowes, July 29
James Taylor and His All-Star Band with Jackson Browne, Aug. 1
Chris Stapleton, Aug. 6-7
Dave Matthews Band, Aug. 11
99.5 WYCD Hoedown with Lady A, Aug. 13
Ted Nugent, Aug. 14
Kings of Leon, Aug. 15
Pitbull with Iggy Azalea, Aug. 20
Daryl Hall and John Oates, Aug. 21
Maroon 5, Aug. 23
Korn, Aug. 31
Kiss, Sept. 1
The Doobie Brothers, Sept. 2
Dead & Company, Sept. 10
Brad Paisley, Sept. 11
Alanis Morrissette with Garbage and Liz Phair, Sept. 12
Jonas Brothers, Sept. 14
Riff Fest with Rob Zombie and more, Sept. 18
Riff Fest with Megadeth and Lamb of God and more, Sept. 19
NF, Sept. 24
Alice Cooper, Sept. 25
Zac Brown, Sept. 30
Slipknot, Oct. 2
Dierks Bentley, Oct. 7
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
160 Festival Drive, Rochester Hills. 313Presents.com
Jason Mraz, Aug. 8
Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe and Bethel Music featuring Jenn Johnson, Dante Bowe, Josh Baldwin and Brandon Lake, Aug. 14
Counting Crows, Aug. 15
Modest Mouse, Aug. 20
King Crimson, Aug. 28
Wildwood Amphitheater
2700 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion. https://Orion.Events.
Kenny Parker with Jimmy McCarty, July 8
Country Fest, July 9-10
Rock Harley as Johnny Cash, July 13
Wayback Machine, July 22
Salute to Etta James with Bobby Murray and Tosha Owens, July 22
Byron in Motion, July 24
Dave Bennett Trio, July 27
The Island Guys, Aug. 3
Laura Rain and the Caesars, Aug. 5
Dedicated Laser Show, Aug. 6-7
Shout! Beatles Tribute, Aug. 10
Alice Cooper Tribute, Oct. 29-31
The Adell Center
43700 Adell Center Drive, Novi. adellcenter.com.
Alexander Zonjic and Lin Rountree, July 9
Alexander Zonjic and Evan Garr, July 16
Alexander Zonjic and Urban Jazz Coalition, July 23
Kellogg Park
W. Ann Arbor Trail at S. Main, Plymouth. downtownplymouth.org
The Shawn Riley Band, July 16
Magic Bus, July 23
Larry Lee and the Back in the Day Band, July 30
Power Play Detroit, Aug. 6
Geff Phillips and Friends, Aug. 13
Steve King and the Dittilies, Aug. 20
Bugs Beddow & the Good Stuff, Aug. 27
The Randy Brock Group, Sept. 3
The Whitney Garden Party
4421 Woodward, Detroit. thewhitney.com
Twistin’ Tarantulas, July 15
Olivia Dear, Aug. 19
Stars in the Park Summer Concert Series at Heritage Park
24915 Farmington, Farmington Hills. starsinthepark.live/concerts
High School Music Night, July 15
Sheila Landis & Brazilian Love Affair, July 22
FCB Big Band, July 29
The Whiskey Charmers, Aug. 5
Serieux Motown Review, Aug. 12
Farmington Community Chorus, Aug. 19