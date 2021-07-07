Upcoming summer festivals and outdoor concerts in Metro Detroit and Michigan

Dates and details are subject to change.

Spring and summer festivals in Michigan

Wyandotte Street Art Fair: Art, food and more. July 7-10. Downtown Wyandotte. (734) 324-4502.

Art in the Park in Downtown Plymouth: Juried, outdoor art fair. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. July 9, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 10 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 11. Downtown Plymouth. artinthepark.com.

50th Annual Royal Oak Outdoor Art Fair: Art, music and food. July 10-11. Memorial Park, Royal Oak. royaloakarts.com/art-fair.

Ann Arbor Street Art Fair: The original of Ann Arbor's many art fairs. 10 a.m-9 p.m. July 15-16 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 17. Ingalls Mall and surrounding area, downtown Ann Arbor. artfair.org.

Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway: Country music festival with national and local artists. July 16-18. 12626 U.S. Highway 12, Brooklyn. fasterhorsesfestival.com.

Detroit Festival of Books at Eastern Market: Books, food, music and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 18. Shed 5, 2810 Russell, Detroit. detroitbookfest.com.

Grace Christian Music Festival at Lake St. Clair Metropark: Live music, praise and worship, prayer tent, food, kids activities and other family-friendly fun. July 24. 31300 Metro Parkway, Harrison Township. gracechristianmusicfestival.com

Detroit Whiskey Festival in Eastern Market: Sip and sample a variety of bourbons and other spirits. 6-10 p.m. July 30. $50-$85. Shed 5, 2810 Russell, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/detroit-whisky-festival-tickets-75256788079.

Berkley Street Art Fest: A celebration of art and music. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 7. Downtown Berkley. berkleystreetartfest.com.

Ribs and R&B Music Festival: Headliners are Tony, Toni, Tone and Al B. Sure. Aug. 13-15. Hart Plaza, Downtown Detroit. ribsrnbmusicfestival.com.

Charivari Detroit Music Festival: Electronic music. Aug. 13-15. Historic Fort Wayne, Detroit. charivaridetroit.com.

Milford Memories: Fitness activities, art show, live entertainment and more. Aug. 13-15. Downtown Milford. milfordmemories.com.

Cheeseburger in Caseville: Food, music and outdoor fun. Aug. 13-22. Caseville. casevillechamber.com.

Michigan Mud Jam in Hale: for off-road vehicle enthusiasts. Aug. 17-24. Iosco County Fairgrounds, 3716 M-65, Hale. michiganmudjam.com.

Hazel Park Art Fair at Green Acres Park: Artists, food, vendors and live music. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 28 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 29. 620 W. Woodward Heights, Hazel Park. hpartfair.org.

Detroit Jazz Fest: Free, live jazz festival. Sept. 3-6. Downtown Detroit. detroitjazzfest.org.

Detroit City Dance Festival: Performances, family-friendly events, master classes and more. Sept. 8-10. Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Detroit. detroitdancecityfestival.com.

Motor City Pride: Parade and festival celebrating the LGBTQ community. Sept. 18-19. Hart Plaza, 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit. motorcitypride.org.

Upcoming outdoor concerts in Metro Detroit

The Aretha Franklin Ampitheatre

2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-0292. thearetha.com

Avery Sunshine and Mike Phillips, July 14

Kirk Whalum and Keiko Matsui, July 21

Gerald Albright, Kim and Kayla Waters, July 28

PJ Morton, Aug. 4

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, the Hamiltones and Mumu Fresh, Aug. 11

Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle, Aug. 18

Will Downing and Lin Roundtree, Aug. 25

Najee & Friends, Sept. 1

Incognito and Maysa, Sept. 8

Kindred the Family Soul and Rahsaan Patterson, Sept. 15

Damien Escobar, Sept. 22

Crofoot Festival Grounds

1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. thecrofoot.com.

Blunts & Blondes, July 10

12th Planet, July 24

Iliza, July 25

Sad Summer Festival with All Time Low and more, Sept. 11

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. 313Presents.com.

3 Doors Down, Aug. 7

Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 12

Deftones, Aug. 15

Hot 107.5 Summer Jamz with Sada Baby and more, Aug. 21

105.9 KISS Block Party with Dru Hill and more, Aug. 22

Boyz II Men with En Vogue, Aug. 26

Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, EPMD, Furious5 featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio, Sugarhill Gang and UTFO’s Kangol Kid, Aug. 29

Summer White Concert, Aug. 29

Trippie Redd, Sept. 3

Brothers Osborne, Sept. 4

Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Sept. 5

Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler, Sept. 10

Erykah Badu, Sept. 11

TLC with Bone Thugs N’ Harmony, Sept. 14

311, Sept. 16

Brett Eldredge, Sept. 18

Primus: A Tribute to Kings with Wolfmother and the Sword, Sept. 22

Blackberry Smoke, Sept. 24

Needtobreathe, Oct. 1

Glass Animals, Oct. 2

DTE Energy Music Theatre

33 Bob Seger Drive, Village of Clarkston. 313Presents.com.

Chicago, July 25

The Black Crowes, July 29

James Taylor and His All-Star Band with Jackson Browne, Aug. 1

Chris Stapleton, Aug. 6-7

Dave Matthews Band, Aug. 11

99.5 WYCD Hoedown with Lady A, Aug. 13

Ted Nugent, Aug. 14

Kings of Leon, Aug. 15

Pitbull with Iggy Azalea, Aug. 20

Daryl Hall and John Oates, Aug. 21

Maroon 5, Aug. 23

Korn, Aug. 31

Kiss, Sept. 1

The Doobie Brothers, Sept. 2

Dead & Company, Sept. 10

Brad Paisley, Sept. 11

Alanis Morrissette with Garbage and Liz Phair, Sept. 12

Jonas Brothers, Sept. 14

Riff Fest with Rob Zombie and more, Sept. 18

Riff Fest with Megadeth and Lamb of God and more, Sept. 19

NF, Sept. 24

Alice Cooper, Sept. 25

Zac Brown, Sept. 30

Slipknot, Oct. 2

Dierks Bentley, Oct. 7

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

160 Festival Drive, Rochester Hills. 313Presents.com

Jason Mraz, Aug. 8

Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe and Bethel Music featuring Jenn Johnson, Dante Bowe, Josh Baldwin and Brandon Lake, Aug. 14

Counting Crows, Aug. 15

Modest Mouse, Aug. 20

King Crimson, Aug. 28

Wildwood Amphitheater

2700 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion. https://Orion.Events.

Kenny Parker with Jimmy McCarty, July 8

Country Fest, July 9-10

Rock Harley as Johnny Cash, July 13

Wayback Machine, July 22

Salute to Etta James with Bobby Murray and Tosha Owens, July 22

Byron in Motion, July 24

Dave Bennett Trio, July 27

The Island Guys, Aug. 3

Laura Rain and the Caesars, Aug. 5

Dedicated Laser Show, Aug. 6-7

Shout! Beatles Tribute, Aug. 10

Alice Cooper Tribute, Oct. 29-31

The Adell Center

43700 Adell Center Drive, Novi. adellcenter.com.

Alexander Zonjic and Lin Rountree, July 9

Alexander Zonjic and Evan Garr, July 16

Alexander Zonjic and Urban Jazz Coalition, July 23

Kellogg Park

W. Ann Arbor Trail at S. Main, Plymouth. downtownplymouth.org

The Shawn Riley Band, July 16

Magic Bus, July 23

Larry Lee and the Back in the Day Band, July 30

Power Play Detroit, Aug. 6

Geff Phillips and Friends, Aug. 13

Steve King and the Dittilies, Aug. 20

Bugs Beddow & the Good Stuff, Aug. 27

The Randy Brock Group, Sept. 3

The Whitney Garden Party

4421 Woodward, Detroit. thewhitney.com

Twistin’ Tarantulas, July 15

Olivia Dear, Aug. 19

Stars in the Park Summer Concert Series at Heritage Park

24915 Farmington, Farmington Hills. starsinthepark.live/concerts

High School Music Night, July 15

Sheila Landis & Brazilian Love Affair, July 22

FCB Big Band, July 29

The Whiskey Charmers, Aug. 5

Serieux Motown Review, Aug. 12

Farmington Community Chorus, Aug. 19