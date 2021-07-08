Free movies return to Campus Martius Saturday

Films are back on the big screen for “Movie Nights in the D,” a weekly series at Campus Martius.

Moviegoers are invited to bring a chair or blanket to set up on the lawn at Campus Martius and enjoy a flick starting Saturday with “The Photograph,” a romantic drama staring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield.

All films start at 8 p.m. on Saturdays, except for the Aug. 6 event which is on a Friday. Popcorn from Detroit Popcorn Company is available for purchase. Here’s the schedule:

“The Photograph” (PG-13), July 10

“Over the Moon” (PG), July 17

“Minari” (PG-13), July 24

“Nomadland” (R), July 31

“Cars 2” (G), Aug. 6

“Amazing Grace” (documentary), Aug. 14

“Ray and the Last Dragon (PG), Aug. 21

“Onward” (PG), Aug. 28

The Aug. 6 showing of “Cars 2” will be shown Friday in conjunction with the Motor City Car Crawl event. Before the movie the Michigan Philharmonic will perform an orchestra concert featuring scores of popular films.

Campus Martius is at 800 Woodward in Detroit. Visit downtowndetroitparks.com/events for more details.

