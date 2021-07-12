Pup-friendly happy hour 'Drinking With Dogs' series is back

Grab the leash and some treats, Drinking With Dogs is back for summer 2021.

Organized by dog daycare company Canine to Five, the social series is a way for dog owners and dog lovers to kick back with a few cocktails or pints at a urban bar with an outdoor space. The happy hour was put on hold for the pandemic, but returns Wednesday at the Skip cocktail bar in the Belt Alley in downtown Detroit.

“It's been a long year and more being isolated from friends and family, but our dogs have really eased that burden,” said Canine to Five owner Liz Blondy in a media alert. “Our dogs have really helped us de-stress and reminded us that there is space for joy and play in the world. And now that we're able to gather together with our friends again, Canine to Five wants to bring all our pups together for a celebration of summer.”

Drinking With Dogs is 6-9 p.m. one Wednesday a month through October. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis and all dogs must be on a leash and up-to-date on vaccinations. Like their owners, dogs should plan to be on their best behavior.

Future Drinking With Dog events are Aug. 10 at the Old Miami (3930 Cass) and Sept. 22 at Detroit City Distillery in Eastern Market (2462 Riopelle). On Oct. 26, there will be a Drinking With Dogs event and costume party at the Congregation (9321 Rosa Parks) with prizes for both individual and group costumes.

For more information, visit caninetofive.com.

