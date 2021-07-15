Artist Spotlight: Matthew Milia

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Matthew Milia

Sound: Lo-fi folk, indie-pop, Americana

History: Milia may be best known as the frontman and prolific songwriter for Michigan-based folk and alt-country band Frontier Ruckus. The group released five studio albums, toured the United States and Europe and was reviewed by many national music publications. Milia is also a poet and visual artist.

The latest: His poetic lyric style shines and details Midwest life in Milia's latest solo release, "Keego Harbor," out Friday on major streaming platforms. His wife Lauren Milia harmonizes with him and Pete Ballard lends pedal steel guitar to the album. Engineer Ben Collins co-produced "Keego Harbor" with Matthew and played drums, percussions, bass and a variety of keyboard instruments. Ray Hay also played piano.

Learn more at hear the music at matthewmilia.com.

Melody Baetens

