ENTERTAINMENT

Sebastian Maniscalco headlining Little Caesars Arena in December

Tickets for the comic's Dec. 10 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Adam Graham
The Detroit News
View Comments

Superstar comic Sebastian Maniscalco will perform his biggest Detroit show to date when he headlines Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 10. 

Tickets for the show, which start at $44.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels and at the Little Caesars Arena box office. 

Sebastian Maniscalco in "Why Would You Do That?"

The show is part of the comedian's "Nobody Does This" tour and marks Maniscalco's first arena show in Detroit. 

Maniscalco's last Detroit performance was a double-header at the Fox Theatre in April 2019. 

Here's the Chicago comic on paying with checks at the grocery store and the need for a dress code at the airport. 

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

View Comments