Sebastian Maniscalco headlining Little Caesars Arena in December

Superstar comic Sebastian Maniscalco will perform his biggest Detroit show to date when he headlines Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 10.

Tickets for the show, which start at $44.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels and at the Little Caesars Arena box office.

The show is part of the comedian's "Nobody Does This" tour and marks Maniscalco's first arena show in Detroit.

Maniscalco's last Detroit performance was a double-header at the Fox Theatre in April 2019.

Here's the Chicago comic on paying with checks at the grocery store and the need for a dress code at the airport.

