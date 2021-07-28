Jack White launches new website to highlight his work as a designer

Detroit musician Jack White on Wednesday launched his new website jackwhiteartanddesign.com to showcase some of his non-musical artistic achievements.

Described as a “comprehensive new multimedia website,” it details his creative endeavors over the past 20 years that include industrial and interior design, furniture and upholstery, graphic design, instruments, hardware, sculpture, vinyl concepts, film directing and photography.

“To work with Jack White, to watch him work at anything…is to witness the mind of an artist as it explores and problem solves,” said Ben Blackwell of White's Third Man Records in a media alert about the new website. “In carpentry and interior design, being in Jack’s presence during the ideation process, the hypotheticals and head tilting, can be both inspiring and maddening. There’s no reason a building needs to have acoustical tiles, tin ceilings or shiny yellow floors. But that’s not the point. The point is to make something beautiful."

"Any myrmidon can buy a building and start running a business selling chicken feet, but to take an empty space, to envision what you’d like it to look like, not just visually, but spatially, texturally, experientially, and design into that vision, making and taking the occasional left turns, keeping architects and contractors on their toes and folks like myself, who have to find the kind way to say ‘No Jack, I don’t think a fog machine would be a good idea for the pressing plant.’"

The native Detroiter, now living in Nashville, is sharing a large body of work on the site, including photos and descriptions of chairs, guitars, unique instruments, sculptures created in the 1990s and recently, photography, short films and more.

Visit jackwhiteartanddesign.com.