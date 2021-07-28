Detroit club Marble Bar is requiring proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test for entry

To get inside hip Detroit nightclub Marble Bar this weekend, you'll need an state-issued ID that proves you're 21 or older, and starting Friday, proof that you are vaccinated for COVID-19.

The bar will also accept a negative COVID test that was taken within 48 hours. A statement posted to social media this week explains that the new rule is due to the spread of the Delta variant.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause; however the safety of our staff and patrons is paramount to us," reads the statement. "The Delta variant has proven to be more resilient against the vaccine and more transmissible in all environments. As an establishment aiming to bring people close together, we feel it is our duty to limit transmission and proliferation of Covid-19 in any way possible so that the party can continue."

The message to customers explains that the vaccination card or negative test can be physically present or shown on your phone, but there must be a name visible that matches the name on your ID.

Marble Bar, which is hosting DJ Heather and others this weekend both inside and on its patio, appears to be the first Metro Detroit bar or restaurant requiring such proof.

Reaction on social media was strong, with some angry internet users taking to Yelp to voice their opinion of the policy with a one-star review of the 6-year-old club. Many commentators also voiced support for the decision. Club management did not return The Detroit News' request for comment.

In San Francisco, many bars have banded together to require proof of vaccination or a negative test to sit inside. The San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance, which represents more than 300 businesses, announced the new policy Monday. Chicago nightspot Smartbar also requires proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens