Artist Spotlight: Skywerth

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Skywerth

Sound: A blend of styles including rock, Industrial and hip-hop.

History: Prior to 2020 when he started to focus mainly on his own projects, Skywerth had been seen around town studying music at Wayne State University and performing with well-known cover bands the Mega '80s, Square Pegz and Class of '98.

The latest: Earlier this month, Skywerth released the single "Waves" on YouTube and all major streaming platforms. He's assisted on the track by local musicians Jackamo (Ali and Tessa Weichroch) as well as producer Steve Lehane, who has worked with Alice Cooper, Greta Van Fleet and others. Matt Voss played drums and Eric Hoegemeyer lent his synth skills to the eclectic song. Skywerth says he'll continue to release singles throughout this year, and hopes to perform on stage in 2022.

Visit skywerth.com to learn more.

Melody Baetens