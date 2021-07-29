DraftKings eyes Detroit in launching Sports & Social betting bars, restaurants

DraftKings, a major player in digital sports entertainment and betting, is teaming up with national restaurant concept Sports & Social to launch a chain of co-branded upscale venues that offer dining, entertainment and sports betting, starting in Detroit.

According to information released Thursday, the first markets DraftKings will look into are Detroit and Nashville, pending regulatory approvals.

The DraftKings/Sports & Social venues aim to provide "an upscale, premiere sports and entertainment experience."

“Today, so much of sports betting is focused on the mobile-technology aspect, however the in-person experience is an integral layer that we look forward to advancing alongside Sports & Social’s premier dining and entertainment offerings,” DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz said in a press release Thursday.

“By aligning with one of the fastest-growing entertainment concepts in the country, we now have the opportunity to bring our world-class products to life by offering engaging, interactive and fan-first destinations to skin-in-the-game customers.”

Detroit had a Sports & Social restaurant inside Little Caesars Arena, which opened in 2017. That location closed in 2020 has not reopened. A Google listing cites it as permanently closed.

Locations of the Sports & Social/DraftKings venues are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

The three Detroit casinos have ties to other sports-betting companies, with MGM Grand using BetMGM, MotorCity with Fanduel, and Greektown with Barstool.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens