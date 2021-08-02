Dave Chappelle to perform four shows at Fillmore Detroit

Comedian Dave Chappelle has announced four shows at the Fillmore Detroit, Aug. 10-12.

The comic will perform at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, at 10 p.m. Aug. 11 and at 7 p.m. Aug. 12. Tickets for all four shows go on sale at noon on Monday via Ticketmaster channels.

No cellphones will be allowed at the performances. Rapid COVID-19 tests will be performed on audience members prior to entry.

Chappelle, who last performed at the Fillmore Detroit in June 2019, has a special place in his heart for the Motor City. He called it "my favorite market" in a spoken word story that appears on Big Sean's 2020 album "Detroit 2." (Warning: Explicit language.)

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama