Michigan Central Depot is backdrop for new digital art exhibition

The Michigan Central Depot -- an iconic Detroit symbol of the city's glamorous past and heartbreaking decline -- will be the backdrop for a new digital art exhibition that opens this week.

"SITE: Art and Architecture in the Digital Space" launches Wednesday inside the behemoth station, currently in the midst of extensive restoration work by Ford Motor Company.

The new exhibit is the third iteration of SITE, which aims to create a digital connection between the visual arts and the built environment. It will feature the work of 13 artists displayed in the station, including Doug Aitken, El Anatsui, Hernan Bas, Sanford Biggers, Andrea Marie Breiling and Charles McGee.

"Travel was the locus around which Michigan Central Station was built, and became the central idea guiding the curation of the third iteration of SITE — not only physical travel from city to city, but the pull of the memory place, and nostalgia for the geography and experiences that have shaped us," said Library Street Collective in an email about the new exhibit.

Previous SITE locations have included the Dorothy Turkel house in Detroit, the only home in the city designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, and Detroit's historic State Savings Bank.

Finished in 1913, the Michigan Central Depot, off Michigan Avenue in Corktown, was once a hub of activity, transporting passengers all over the region. The three-story train depot with an 18-story office tower modeled its main waiting room with marble floors and 54 1/2 foot ceilings after the public baths of Ancient Room, according to Historicdetroit.org.

But as car and air travel took off, train travel declined. Michigan Central Depot's last train departed for Chicago in 1988, ushering in decades of decay until Ford bought it in 2018.

The automaker plans to turn it into its hub for autonomous driving and research.

For "SITE," meanwhile, El Anatsui, a sculptor from Ghana, will be one of the featured artists.

"The materials I use in my work are reminders of what we discard in both our lives and imaginations," said Anatsui in an email from Library Street Collective. "Yet the richness of our environment constantly reminds us of numerous alternatives that challenge us to see rather than look, to think instead of presume."

For each piece of artwork sold during the exhibition, Library Street Collective plans to donate 10% to Mexicantown Community Development Corporation, an organization committed to revitalizing southwest Detroit.

To see "SITE," go to https://www.facebook.com/librarystreetcollective/.