St. Clair Shores street to be honorarily named 'Dave Coulier Way'

Before he was a stand-up comedian and long before he played Uncle Joey on the hit sitcom "Full House," actor Dave Coulier was a resident of Lange Street in St. Clair Shores.

This weekend the city will honor their hometown hero with the honorary naming of "Dave Coulier Way." The portion of Lange just west of Jefferson will have a sign affixed above the existing street sign. Lange is one block south of E. 10 Mile.

The new sign will be posted at noon Sunday. A representative from the city could not immediately confirm whether Coulier would be an attendance.

The news was announced on the city's Facebook page Tuesday. According to the announcement, Coulier is on board with the honorary naming.

"Dave hopes that this will serve as inspiration to people in St. Clair Shores going into the entertainment industry," reads a statement from the city, which added that naming is not a legal change and residents don't need to change their address.

