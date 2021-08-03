Tyler, the Creator announces Feb. 2022 date at Little Caesars Arena

Fresh off of headlining Chicago's Lollapalooza festival, Tyler, the Creator has announced a spring 2022 tour, including a Feb. 28 date at Little Caesars Arena, venue officials announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via at Ticketmaster channels, the Little Caesars Arena box office, callmeifyougetlost.com and 313Presents.com.

The show will mark the 30-year-old Los Angeles rapper's biggest Detroit concert to date.

The Little Caesars Arena concert is part of the chart-topper's 34-date North American tour, which launches Feb. 10 in San Diego and wraps April 8 in Seattle.

"Call Me If You Get Lost," Tyler's sixth studio album, was released in June and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart. It marked his second consecutive No. 1 effort, following 2019's "Igor."

Tyler's previous high water mark for Detroit concerts was a spot at the Mo Pop Festival in Detroit's West Riverfront Park in July 2017.

