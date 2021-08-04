Aaliyahiscoming: Website hints Aaliyah's music is headed to streaming

Aaliyah's music may finally be headed to streaming services.

A new website, https://www.aaliyahiscoming.com, was launched Wednesday, suggesting the late Detroit singer's music might soon be coming to Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services. The singer's hits have long been absent from streaming.

The new website asks users for an email address and then leads to a page pointing to the social media accounts for Blackground Records, Aaliyah's record label.

Blackground's Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages have been relaunched and are labeled Blackground 2.0. They tout the https://www.aaliyahiscoming.com website along with the hashtag, #Aaliyahiscoming.

This month marks the 20th anniversary of Aaliyah's death. The singer, born Aaliyah Haughton, was born in Brooklyn but raised in Detroit. She died in a plane crash in the Bahamas on Aug. 25, 2001 at the age of 22.

Blackground was launched by Aaliyah's uncle, Barry Hankerson, in 1993. The singer's debut album, "Age Ain't Nothing but a Number," was released a year later in 1994, and her subsequent sets "One in a Million" and the self-titled "Aaliyah" followed in 1996 and 2001, respectively.

Hankerson, the music exec who introduced Aaliyah to R. Kelly, who became her mentor and married her when she was 15, is said to be relaunching Blackground and has signed singer Autumn Marini to the label. Blackground has not released an album since Timbaland's "Shock Value II" in 2009.

Hankerson controls the master recordings of Aaliyah's music, except for "Age Ain't Nothing But a Number," which is her only album that is available to stream.

This is not the first time that Aaliyah's music has been rumored to be heading to streaming services; in August 2020, Aaliyah's estate announced talks with labels were ongoing and her music would be available to stream "in the near future."

Earlier this year, on what would have been her 42nd birthday, Aaliyah's estate released a statement about the singer's absence from streaming platforms.

“We hear you and we see you. While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah’s music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time,” a statement read.

“Our inability to share Aaliyah’s music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah’s music.”

