Artist Spotlight: Virginia Violet

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Virginia Violet, formerly billed as Virginia Violet & the Rays

Lineup: Virginia Violet, vocals; Joe Myers, piano and guitar; Tommy Porter, guitar; Alex Peters, bass; Ian Coburn, drums.

Sound: Pop, rock, R&B, soul, country

History: The band debuted in 2016 with the album "Virginia Violet & the Rays" which was bursting with nods to the greats of the past like Motown and soul artists. Violet's strong vocals carry things while a polished band that featured a horn section make them stand out from the rest of the rock scene.

The latest: Last week Violet released a country-tinged track "When I Feel Your Love," which was written during 2020's quarantine.

Next: Virginia Violet will perform as a five-piece this weekend as part of a special summer edition of the Hamtramck Music Festival, which takes place at a variety of locations throughout the small enclave. The band plays on Saturday outside Trixie's Bar, 2656 Carpenter in Hamtramck, along with All the Wild Children, Bananacondas, Jackdd, Sick Smile and the Craig Brown Band. Music fans need a $15 wristband to attend, which admits them into all the showcases throughout the weekend festival. Visit hamtramckmusicfest.com for more information. Hear Virginia Violet and the Rays at virginiavioletandtherays.bandcamp.com.

Melody Baetens